Trojans take extra inning loss in 1AAAA finals

The New Prague Trojan softball team;s resiliency paid off three times in their Section 1AAAA championship round game against Farmington Thursday, June 1. Three times the Trojans trailed, but came back to tie the game or take the lead. The third comeback was in the form of a three-run seventh inning that put the game into extra innings.

However, Farmington scored a run in the top of the ninth inning, and the Trojans were not able to tie the game in the bottom of the inning, resulting in an 8-7 win for the Tigers, denying the Trojans a return trip to the State tournament.

The Trojans end their season with a 21-4 record.