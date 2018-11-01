Trojans top Brainerd

The New Prague Trojan boys basketball team split a pair of non-conference games last week. The Trojans hosted Farmington Tuesday, Jan. 2, losing a tight contest to the Tigers, then made the three-plus hour trip to Brainerd worthwhile Saturday, Jan. 6, with a 56-53 win.

New Prague has a 10-day break in their schedule as they prepare for two tough opponents. Their next game is Tuesday, Jan. 16, at home against Eden Prairie (No. 4, Class AAAA) in a non-conference game, then they host Delano (No. 9, Class AAA) Friday, Jan. 19, in their Wright County Conference opener.

Tigers 61, Trojans 55 New Prague and Farmington battled back and forth, with the Trojans holding a lead with about seven minutes remaining. But in the end the Tigers came out on top with a 61- 55 win over the Trojans.

Hunter Nielsen led the Trojans with 17 points, while Austin Zimmer and Nathan Brusseau had 11 each. Also scoring were Tyler Kim (9) and Tyler Thoresen (7).

Trojans 56, Warriors 53 It was another back-and-forth battle between...

