Volleyball team wins four of five at CF Tourney

The WEM volleyball team won four of five matches winning the Silver Division at the Cannon Falls Tourney Saturday, Oct. 7. The Bucs defeated Plainview-Elgin-Millville and Medford in the Silver Bracket. Tuesday, Oct. 3 Le Sueur-Henderson handed the Bucs a 23-25, 17-25, 25-23, 22-25 loss. Thursday, Oct. 5 the Bucs moved into second place in the Gopher Conference with a come-from-behind 21-25, 21-25, 25-12, 25-23, 15-4 win over Medford. Tuesday, Oct. 10 No. 4 rated Hayfield defeated No. 8 rated WEM 21-25, 25-23, 25-20, 25-13. WEM, 20-8 overall, have won 20 matches in five straight seasons. Tuesday, Oct. 17 they will host United South Central to round out the regular season.