Volleyball Trojans win playoff opener

Sophia Andersen and Dani Friedges (pictured) had 15 kills each and Amanda Vivant had six ace serves as the New Prague Trojan volleyball team swept Mankato East in the first round of the Section 2AAA tournament Wednesday, Oct. 25, in New Prague.

The Trojans, seeded No. 6 in the section, travel to No. 3 seed Shakopee Friday, Oct. 27, for a 5:30 p.m. match against the Sabers in the section quarterfinals.

Winners advance to the semifinals Tuesday, Oct. 31. The section championship match will be Saturday, Nov. 4.

Section 2AAA results Wednesday

Hutchinson def. Chanhassen 25-14, 25-22, 35-18

New Prague def. Mankato East 25-17, 25-17, 25-18

Chaska def. Mankato West 25-20, 25-14, 25-10

Matches Friday, Oct. 27

Hutchinson at Prior Lake, 5:30 p.m.

Waconia at Minnetonka, 5:30 p.m.

New Prague at Shakopee, 5:30 p.m.