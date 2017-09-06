WEM tracksters advance to finals

The four WEM track and field athletes who competed in Friday's portion of the Class A State Track and Field Meet at Hamline University have all advanced to Saturday's finals. Mae Lea Harmon had the second fastest time in the 100-meter dash (12.43) and the seventh fastest time in the 200-meter dash (25.95). The 4 x 100-meter relay team of Harmon, Sammie Petry, Alexis Morsching, and Hattie Peach set a new school record in the relay, advancing with the eighth fastest time of 50.00. Finals will be run Saturday afternoon at Hamline. Petry will also compete Saturday in the pole vault finals.