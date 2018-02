Wrestlers beat Watertown-Mayer

The Tri-City United Titan Wrestling Team had a section tournament win last night over Watertown-Mayer.

The wrestlers will take on Scott West at 4 p.m on Saturday at Tri-City United High School in the Section 2AA semifinals.

Tri-City United 38 Watertown Mayer-Lutheran 16

106 – Caleb Whipps (Tri-City United) over Austin Gabbert (WMML) Dec 3-2

113 – Nick Johnson (Tri-City United) over Jackson Meyer (WMML) Dec 7-3

120 – Riley O`Malley (Tri-City United) over Hunter Stein (WMML) Maj 11-0

126 – Tanner Burmeister (WMML) over Hunter Rutt (Tri-City United) Dec 6-4

132 – Carter Entinger (WMML) over Adam Fredrickson (Tri-City United) Dec 8-2

138 – Brandon Balma (Tri-City United) over Riley Hertzog (WMML) Fall 0:39

145 – Justin Kopet (Tri-City United) over Ashton Congdon (WMML) Fall 1:07

152 – William Elskamp (WMML) over Jack Hiller (Tri-City United) Dec 7-5

160 – Zachary Mikel (Tri-City United) over Jordon Peterson (WMML) Dec 7-3

170 – Jose Reyes (Tri-City United) over Lukas Gilbert (WMML) Maj 10-1

182 – Zac Neaton (WMML) over Steve Miller (Tri-City United) Maj 10-0

195 – Alex Pearce (WMML) over Tyler Schroer (Tri-City United) Dec 10-8

220 – Sam Miller (Tri-City United) over Dylan Matter (WMML) Dec 2-0

285 – Robert Bastyr (Tri-City United) over Unknown (Unattached) Fo