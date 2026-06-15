Donald “Don” Lawrence Kelm, 87

Donald “Don” Lawrence Kelm, age 87, of Waterville, passed away while working in his beloved woodshop on Wednesday, June 10, 2026.

Don was born in Waseca on September 30, 1938, to parents Lawrence and Evelyn (Osterman) Kelm. He went to school in Waterville and graduated with the class of 1957. Following school he served his country in the United States Army for three years. Upon his honorable discharge he went to work for Jones Metal Products, where he was a sheet metal worker for a career spanning over 35 years. On September 24, 1960, Don was married to Patricia “Pat” Gentz in Le Center. Together they owned and operated Kelm Photography for many years, and were present at countless weddings and events for their community. Although Don was a sheet metal worker his true passion was in woodworking. He loved time in his shop and he created furniture, woodcrafts, and projects that can be found throughout southern Minnesota. He enjoyed attending craft fairs and spending winters with Pat at Paradise Resort in Pharr, Texas. He was a long-time member of St. Paul’s Lutheran Church of German Lake and was formerly a fixture of the Morristown Gun Club.

Don is survived by his wife of 65 years, Pat Kelm of Waterville; twin daughters, Ellen (Brian Berger) Kelm of Jeffers and Eileen (Brian Wolf) Kelm of Millington, TN; a grandson, Simon (Heather) Kelm Wolf of Millington, TN; a brother, Galen (Luci) Kelm of Rogue River, OR; a sister-in-law, Mary (Steve) Pagel of Le Center; several step-siblings and their families; and many nieces and nephews and their families. He was preceded in death by his parents; his step-father, Earl Haase; and his parents-in-law, Arnie and Evelyn Gentz.

Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. on Thursday, June 18, 2026 at St. Paul’s Lutheran Church of German Lake, with Rev. Carrie Chatelaine officiating. Visitation will be held from 9 a.m. until the time of the service at the church. Interment will follow at St. Paul’s Lutheran Cemetery of German Lake. Dennis-Steffel-Omtvedt Funeral and Cremation Service in Waterville is handling the arrangements.

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