WEM crowns 2020 Homecoming King & Queen

Published by editor on Wed, 10/21/2020 - 3:27pm
By: 
Lisa Ingebrand

Griffin Atherton and Kylie Pittmann were crowned Waterville-Elysian-Morristown High School's 2020 Homecoming King and Queen during a small afternoon coronation in the school gym on Oct. 21. Lisa Ingebrand Photo

WEM High School's 2020 Homecoming King and Queen are Griffin Atherton and Kylie Pittmann.
The pair was crowned during a small ceremony in the high school gym Wednesday afternoon, Oct. 21, with only parents attending.
Atherton is the son of Chad and Rhea Atherton. Pittmann is the daughter of Kristie Pittmann and the late Brian Pittmann.
Members of the royal court include: Lindsay Condon, daughter of Scott and Pam Condon, Ellie Ready, daughter of Jeff and Holly Ready, Allison Rients, daughter of Kevin and Brenda Rients, Autumn Taylor, daughter of Tauston and Angie Taylor, Levi Bowman, son of Travis and Heather Bowman, Darek Hermel, son of Cindy Deno and Le Roy Kopischke, Corey McKenna, son of Eric and Kortney McKenna, and Ethan Bartlet, son of Tim Bartelt and Sherri Boese.

Category:

Publication:

Suel Printing Company

Copyright © Suel Printing Company
All Rights Reserved
200 Main St E
New Prague, MN 56071

Phone: 952-758-4435
Fax: 952-758-4135

Latest articles

Robert William Rezac, 84
Thu, 10/22/2020 - 4:18pm
Avoiding the flu by driving thru
Thu, 10/22/2020 - 10:14am
Fall flips and flops
Thu, 10/22/2020 - 10:06am
Titans fall to Sibley East 2-19
Thu, 10/22/2020 - 10:01am

If you would like to receive a FREE digital edition with a paid print subscription please call 952-758-4435.