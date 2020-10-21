WEM crowns 2020 Homecoming King & Queen

WEM High School's 2020 Homecoming King and Queen are Griffin Atherton and Kylie Pittmann.

The pair was crowned during a small ceremony in the high school gym Wednesday afternoon, Oct. 21, with only parents attending.

Atherton is the son of Chad and Rhea Atherton. Pittmann is the daughter of Kristie Pittmann and the late Brian Pittmann.

Members of the royal court include: Lindsay Condon, daughter of Scott and Pam Condon, Ellie Ready, daughter of Jeff and Holly Ready, Allison Rients, daughter of Kevin and Brenda Rients, Autumn Taylor, daughter of Tauston and Angie Taylor, Levi Bowman, son of Travis and Heather Bowman, Darek Hermel, son of Cindy Deno and Le Roy Kopischke, Corey McKenna, son of Eric and Kortney McKenna, and Ethan Bartlet, son of Tim Bartelt and Sherri Boese.