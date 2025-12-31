40+ years of homemade ornaments adorn this Christmas tree

During the Advent/Christmas season of the 60s and 70s as a student at Trinity Lutheran School in North Morristown, young Juanita Krueger looked forward to four things: performing, singing, and doing recitations in the Christmas Eve program and making homemade ornaments in art class for the real Christmas tree that graced her childhood classroom. Some of these ornaments Juanita still has in her collection, today.

When Krueger became a teacher herself, she began the yearly tradition of only allowing homemade ornaments on her classroom Christmas tree. Throughout her 40-plus year teaching career, she has guided students in creating hundreds of homemade ornaments. One ornament that she made as a child and has her students make is a paper peppermint stick. It uses lined...

