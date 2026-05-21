Area Memorial Day Programs set for Monday

Elysian, Kilkenny, Morristown, and Waterville have scheduled Memorial Day Ceremonies for Monday, May 25, 2026.

Elysian Ceremony The Elysian American Legion Post 311 Honor Guard will start with stops at Greenland Cemetery (7 a.m.), German Lake Cemetery (7:20 a.m.), St. Peter (Bell) cemetery (7:55 a.m.), Cannonville Cemetery (8:20 a.m.), and the Waterville Veterans Memorial (8:45 a.m.). The Elysian Ceremony will take place at 9:30 a.m. at the Elysian Veterans Memorial at Sunset Park.

Kilkenny Ceremony The Kilkenny American Legion John Balfe Post 380 will lead Memorial Day Services at the following local cemeteries: 9 a.m. at Sabre Lake, 10 a.m. at Trebon, and 11 a.m. at Calvary.

There will be a community pot luck following the services at noon at the Kilkenny Community Center/Library. All are welcome to attend.

Waterville Ceremony The Waterville Ceremony will be held at Memorial Park, at the corner of E. Hoosac Street and S. 3rd Street, beginning at 8:15 a.m. In the event of rain, the ceremony will be held at First Baptist Church.

The Memorial Day program gives us, as a community, the opportunity to reflect on and recognize the servicemen and women - past and present - who have protected our rights and freedoms through their sacrifice and service to our country.

This year, the remembrance ceremony will include special recognition and honor for local veterans who passed away between last Memorial Day and this Memorial Day. We invite the families of these veterans to join us in paying tribute to their loved ones.

Veterans being honored include: Robert Morris - Air Force, Marlin Kritzer - Army, William Sarner - Army, Richard Prahl - Army, Thomas McBroom - Air Force, Lawrence Parkos - Navy, David Evans - Navy, Emerson R. Cheever - Minnesota Air National Guard, Cecil Harris Madson - Army, William Howard Mack - Navy, Gene Preuss, Myron Dennis Hohnstadt - Army, and Arthur Sorgatz - Army.

The Waterville ceremony will feature an invocation by Pastor Joe Strano. Music will be provided by Sean Benz.

The remembrance ceremony will be conducted by Brent Fox, a graduate of the WEM Class of 1990. Fox began his Navy career by attending boot camp during the Gulf War in January 1991. After active-duty service, he continued to serve for 22 years in the Navy Reserve. During his time as a reservist, he traveled around the world in military security and spent two years in Japan working in emergency and disaster management.

The ceremony will end with the Elysian American Legion Post 311 Color Guard presenting the colors and giving a 21-gun salute to honor our veterans.

Memorial Day Mass In honor of our deceased veterans and family members, a mass will be celebrated on Memorial Day at 10 a.m. at Calvary Cemetery in Waterville. All are invited to attend. They advise individuals bring their own lawn chairs. In case of inclement weather, the mass will be held at Holy Trinity Catholic Church in Waterville. Morristown Ceremony The Memorial Day program will begin with rolls and coffee at the Morristown Legion at 9:30 a.m. Line-up for the parade will take place at 10:30 a.m. on the south side of the Legion. The parade to the cemetery will be at 10:45 a.m. and will stop at Memorial Park to pause for respect before heading to the Riverside Cemetery for the program.

Chuck Larson will be the Master of Ceremonies and the Veteran Address will be provided by Anthony Hansen Pastor Wesley Odom, Ben Meschke, Peyton James, Sean Benz, and Julia Haag also have parts in the ceremony, in addition to the Legion Firing Squad.