Bullhead Days 2026

Outstanding weather, great events, huge crowds highlight weekend festival

Thousands of bullheads (12,000+) were served, the rain and clouds stayed away for most of the weekend, the temperatures were warm but not bad, queens were crowned, the food stands were outstanding, and fun was had by all.

The 2026 Waterville Bullhead Days Celebration held June 5 through June 7, which is in its 61st-year.

One of the highlight events of the weekend was the Friday night crowning of Miss Waterville and Junior Miss Waterville.

Nevaeh Geyer, daughter of Jeff and Janet Geyer, was crowned Miss Waterville 2026. Her attendants are Cheyenne Clinton, daughter of Beth Clinton and Matt Clinton, and Natalie Elness, daughter of Aubrey and Troy Wetzel and Alec and Kaydee Elness.

Lanie Kimbro, daughter of Travis and Jillian Kimbro, was named Junior Miss Waterville. Her attendants are Haddie Guy, daughter of Sarah Peters and Spenser Guy, Kollyns Halvorson, daughter of Bernt and Kelci Halvorson, and ShayLee Miller, daughter of MiKayla Miller.

The Friday night Classic Car Roll-in unfortunately didn’t have many cars due to the weather being sketchy for rain. Of course, it didn’t rain.

The Waterville Lions Club Fireworks Display was once again outstanding with nearly...

To see more on the activities pick up the June 11, 2026 print edition of the LifeEnterprise.