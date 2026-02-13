Businesses Celebrating Businesses in Waterville

The Waterville Chamber of Commerce has completed the first month of its new program, Businesses Celebrating Businesses. Because owning and operating a small business is a challenging journey, the Chamber is committed to highlighting milestones, achievements, and advancements by Waterville-area businesses each month.

In January, three businesses were recognized for their “good news” accomplishments. Each received the special Businesses Celebrating Businesses Megaphone, a memento symbolizing the amplification of their success stories throughout the community.

Lake Region Accounting marked its 10th anniversary in business. Founded in 2016, owner Chrissy Christenson established a company dedicated to providing a range of professional services, including accounting, bookkeeping, payroll services, tax preparation, and small business consulting.

Agri-Systems of Waterville is celebrating its 29th year in business. Established in 1997 by owners John and Andrea Jewison, the company specializes in customized grain handling and storage systems. Their strong family-centered approach continues into the future, with their son Steve positioned to help lead the company forward.

LifeEnterprise Newspaper is also being recognized for the achievement of its editor, Jay Schneider. At the recent Minnesota Newspaper Association awards banquet and convention, Jay received second place in the Human Interest Story - Personality Feature/Profile category. His article about Dalton Grose of Waterville heroically pulling a man from his submerged truck in Fountain Lake earned this honor.

The community is encouraged to reach out to these business leaders and congratulate them. Let them know their efforts and presence in Waterville are valued and appreciated.

Finally, the Chamber invites business owners and community members to share “good news moments” involving Waterville-area businesses. Please email submissions to info@ watervillemn.com. Recognitions will be shared on the Waterville Chamber of Commerce Facebook page and published monthly in the LifeEnterprise Newspaper.