Camp Cuyana Farewell Reunion Scheduled

For generations of Scouts and Scouters across Minnesota, Camp Cuyuna has been a place of adventure, faith, friendship, and lifelong memories. From campfires and merit badges to quiet moments along the lake, thousands of young people and volunteers experienced some of the most meaningful moments of their lives there.

Now, with the recent decision by the Twin Valley Council volunteer board to sell the camp after more than 18 months of careful study and discernment, alumni and friends of Camp Cuyuna are organizing one final gathering to celebrate the legacy of the camp and the people who made it special.

The Camp Cuyuna Alumni Association is inviting former Scouts, leaders, staff members, families, and friends to attend the Camp Cuyuna Farewell Reunion, a special “last homecoming” at the camp.

The reunion will provide an opportunity for people to reconnect with old friends, walk the grounds one more time, share stories, and celebrate the lasting impact the camp has had on so many lives.

Save the Date: Camp Cuyuna Farewell Reunion, Saturday, June 20, 2026 Camp Cuyuna

Organizers say the biggest...

To see more on this story pick up the March 19, 2026 print edition of the LifeEnterprise.