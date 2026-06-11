County releases fraud statistics for 2025

Le Sueur County Sheriff Brett Mason has released fraud statistics for the 2025 calendar year.

Sheriff Mason said there were 105 referrals for 2025 and 75 cases with discrepancies. They had eight types of fraud reported, with household composition leading the list with 35 in custody (closure of cases), 28 cases of household composition, 22 cases of unreported income, and 13 residence cases.

Programs most often cited for investigation included SNAP (Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program providing food assistance)/CASH/MFIP with 64 cases and medical assistance cases, which totalled 41.

According to finding from investigations, benefits overpaid to clients due to determination of an investigation was $93,572.95. These over payments have been sent to Le Sueur County Collection for recoupment.

More than $83,000 have been saved by...

To see more on this story pick up the June 11, 2026 print edition of the LifeEnterprise.