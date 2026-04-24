Education association doesn’t want hats in school

The WEM Education Association surveyed its members last week on the issue of hoods and/or hats being worn in school.

This topic was brought up during the March WEM Board of Education meeting and the education association invited its members to participate in the short survey which had only two questions. A total of 48 members responded to the survey and a summary of their responses and reason for or against were tallied.

The first question was should students be able to wear hoods during the school day? 95 percent of those who answered said no.

Reasons given against wearing hoods:

• Safety and identification concerns: Hoods make it harder to see students’ faces, identify them in person or on security cameras, and maintain overall school security.

• Hiding prohibited items or behaviors: Students often use hoods to conceal ear buds, vaping, or other distractions that interfere with learning.

• Reduced engagement and accountability: Wearing hoods is associated with disengagement, napping, or avoiding participation in class.

• Negative impact of social interaction: Hoods can isolate students from peers and teachers, limiting communication and potentially affecting social and mental well-being.

• Dress code and respect expectations: Many view hoods as inappropriate for a school setting, ...

To see more on this story pick up the April 23, 2026 print edition of the LifeEnterprise.