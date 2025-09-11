Half-Way to St. Paddy’s Day celebration is this weekend

It will be a fun-filled weekend in Kilkenny Sept. 13 and 14.

The annual Half-Way to St. Paddy’s Day Celebration is in its 13th year and third as a two-day event.

The events start Saturday, Sept. 13 with a Shamwalk 5K Fun Run/Walk at 9 a.m. There will be prizes for the first place finisher 13 and younger and 14 and older. There will also be a prize for the male and female with the most Irish spirit.

Also starting at 9 a.m. are the flea market and food vendors.

Division Street Dancers will perform at 11 a.m. and the annual parade will begin at Noon, followed by live music at 1 p.m.

The World Famous Toilet Bowl Races will begin at 4 p.m. along with power wheels drag races and Division Street Dancers.

Saturday music includes Russ Franek and The Biscuits (1 to 4 p.m.), Andrew McGuinness (5 to 8 p.m.), and AZBY at the Toy Box Saloon stage starting at 8 p.m. A fireworks show will conclude at dusk.

Sunday will feature a BBQ Cook-Off, flea market, kids games, and food vendors starting at 10 a.m., car show and vintage snowmobile show starting at 11 a.m., a bean bag tournament starting at 11 a.m. and live music. The BBQ and Car Show winners will be announced at 4 p.m