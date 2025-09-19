Hoppe named to Elysian City Council

Seven individuals applied, six individuals were interviewed, and one individual was named to the Elysian City Council during the regular September 8 meeting.

A vacancy on the council was declared August 11, 2025. following the death of Mayor Thomas McBroom, Sr. Council member Dennis Schnoor was appointed mayor, which left a council spot open.

Steve Hoppe was chosen among the six interviewed to fill in the fourth city council position.

The position was open to applicants and those applicants were reviewed by the current city council and mayor and all of them except one were interviewed for 20 minutes. The one not interviewed withdrew their initial application.

According to Elysian City Council Member Paul Hunter all the applicants did well in the discussion and Hunter added it was not an easy decision to make.

“Thank you to the people that did apply,” Mayor Dennis Schnoor said. He encouraged those who were not selected to continue...

