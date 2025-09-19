Law Enforcement Scholarship available

Sheriff Brett V.P. Mason of Le Sueur County announced last week the commencement of the Law Enforcement Scholarship Program for 2025.

Sheriff Mason announced that the MSA Board of Directors has established a scholarship fund for the awarding of up to 18 - $2,000 scholarships for this year. These scholarships are due to the coordinated efforts of the 87 elected Sheriffs of the State of Minnesota.

The MSA gives special recognition to the financial needs of students attending the peace officer skills course or one of the two or four-year law enforcement degree programs around the state. “The MSA Board of Directors acknowledges the current challenges in recruiting and greatly appreciates the individuals who decide to serve others through a career in law enforcement. This is one way that we can support that honorable decision,” said Executive Director James Stuart.

“This remains a noble profession and offering these scholarships is another way that we can promote the profession and support those who wish to serve and protect in our communities.” said Le Sueur County Sheriff Brett Mason.

The MSA recognizes the importance of pre-entry training for people considering law enforcement as their career choice. The MSA also acknowledges that some students may need outside help in meeting the costs of such training, even though they excel academically.

The MSA Scholarship Committee, in making its selection of awards, intends to achieve representation from all geographical areas of the state. The scholarship deadline is November 28, 2025.

To see more on this story pick up the September 18, 2025 print edition of the LifeEnterprise.