The Mike and Cheryl Clevenger Family Receives

MnUSA Snowmobile Family of the Year Award - 2025

Minnesota United Snowmobilers Association’s (MnUSA) awarded Saturday, February 14 during that evening’s banquet at the annual Winter Rendezvous at SouthShore Hotel in Bemidji, the Snowmobile Family of the Year to the Mike and Cheryl Clevenger Family of Morristown and member of Faribo Sno-Go Club - Faribault, MN and Sakatah Trail Sno-Cruisers - Waterville.

Other awards were presented: Unsung Hero to Kevin Dreyer of New York Mills and member of the Otter Trail Riders Snowmobile Club; Snowmobiler Dealer of the Year to Thomas Sno Sports of Ogilivie; Young Snowmobiler of the Year to Mathew Nohner of Lakeville and member of Tri County Snow Czechers Youth Club; and Snowmobile Club of the Year to Chaska Sno-Hawks Snowmobile Club off Chaska. Other available awards are Snowmobiler of the Year and Groomer of the Year.

The Clevengers’ taste for snowmobiling started when Mike was a youngster in the 1960’s as his family was very involved in the sport. Mike introduced Cheryl to the sports when they started dating. In 1985 he was elected club president and the memberships grew and trail system. They both joined two...

