Morristown celebrating 41st Dam Days

The City of Morristown will be holding the 41st annual Morristown Dam Days celebration starting Wednesday, May 27 and running through Sunday, May 31.

The first event of the weekend was the Miss Morristown and Little Miss Pageant, which was held Wednesday, May 27.

Candidates for Miss Morristown 2026 are: Kyeria Morris, daughter of Nick and Kristalyn Morris, sponsored by the Morristown Fire Department, and Ellie Schlie, daughter of Jodi Schlie and Adam Schlie, sponsored by Boese Farms. Little Miss Morristown candidates are Remmi Hopkins, daughter of Andy and Miranda Hopkins, and Lorelai Mello, daughter of Samantha Mello.

The activities continue Friday, May 29 with a Euchre Tournament at the Morristown Community Center at 1:30 p.m. Local food stands open at 5 p.m. as does the carnival - Midwest Rides.

The Twilight Parade starts at 7 p.m. and will feature Dennis and Iny Schmidtke as the Grand Marshals.

The Big Top Tent will feature “AZBY” starting at 8:30 p.m. There is a cover charge to enter and 21-and-older can attend.

Events Saturday, May 30 include a Kids Fishing Contest at 8 a.m. (awards at Big Top Tent at 11:30 a.m.) and the Medallion Hunt starts at 9 a.m. The 41st Annual Dam Days Roll-in will be held at the Morristown Community Center starting at 10 a.m.. Also at noon the...

To see more on this story pick up the May 28, 2026 print edition of the LifeEnteprise.