Morristown expresses concerns about solar farm

A proposed solar farm on the northeast corner of Morristown drew concerns at the city’s monthly meeting on Nov. 3.

The project would see the farmland directly southeast of Dollar General converted into a solar farm capable of 4.99 megawatts. New Leaf Energy is the solar company interested in developing the land. The land is owned by Poplar Grove Farms LLC of Farmington.

As it sits on the border of city limits, the project would limit any future expansion the city could make. Otherwise the residents most affected would be those who live at Riverside Mobile Home Park, who were not made aware of the project.

“(The letter about the project) probably got sent to the owner of the property,” City Attorney Mark Rahrick guessed was the reason the mobile home park residents did not receive...

