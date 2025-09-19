Morristown preliminary levy set for 6% increase

Morristown City Council’s monthly meeting on Sept. 2 was only 22 minutes long, but the groundwork was set for future meetings.

As required by law in the month of September, the preliminary levy was set for next year’s budget. The total for Morristown is $717,434.

The amount represents a 6% increase from the previous year. The amount of the increase is not official until the final budget is voted on in December.

Before that, a Truth in Taxation hearing will be held. The council set the public hearing for Dec. 1 at 7 p.m. at 402 Division St. S. in Morristown.

Other business

Among other items in the consent agenda, the council decided to move forward with the Rice County Sheriff’s Office drafting a 40-hour law enforcement contract, which will be approved at a future meeting.

For several months, Morristown Council had discussed the possibility of cutting the hours in half to 20.

Because the future of the current WEM Middle School is still uncertain, the council was hesitant to commit to the cut.

The sheriff’s office was willing to extend the current...

