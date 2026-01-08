Morristown youth harvests mule deer on special hunt

Minnesota Outdoors is a non-profit organization that grants trips to children and young adults with life threatening illnesses and to veterans.

Brody Muellerleile, the 13-year-old son of Jason and Sara Muellerleile, had a chance to take part in one of these adventures last fall. He took part in the Minnesota Outdoor Adventure Foundation mule deer hunt in Colorado.

Sara found this organization online and applied for Brody. They sent the family on a trip to Give a Kid’s World back in 2022. Brody was granted this trip right after COVID.

They grant a family with the Disney trip each year, surprising the participant at their annual yearly banquets.

The Muellerleiles have stayed in touch with the president of the organization, Dan Oliver, and members throughout the years going to the banquets and meeting new people.

The Colorado trip started when they received a call in...

