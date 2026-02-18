Officer Mathias is new D.A.R.E. officer

Waterville Police Sergeant Amy Mathias is now a certified D.A.R.E. Officer after completing training over the past month.

Mathias is scheduled to starting teaching the WEM fifth and sixth grade students next year, continuing the tradition the Rice County Sheriff’s Department had started with local students in Morristown over a number of years.

Minnesota D.A.R.E. welcomed 15 newly certified D.A.R.E. officers from the 58th class trained in Minnesota. These officers completed their two weeks of training conducted by Minnesota D.A.R.E. and hosted by the Washington Co. Sheriff’s Office. Additional support was provided by the Olmsted Co. Sheriffs’ Office.

