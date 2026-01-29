Precinct caucuses set for Tuesday, Feb. 3

Republicans and Democrats in Scott, Le Sueur and Rice counties interested in participating in the early stages of the process of selecting their respective party’s candidates and platforms can do so at upcoming precinct caucuses Tuesday, Feb. 3, 7 p.m. at various locations.

Precinct caucuses are meetings run by Minnesota’s political parties, according to the Minnesota Secretary of State’s Office. They are the first in a series of meetings where parties may endorse candidates, select delegates, and set goals and values (called party platforms). Statewide precinct caucuses take place on a specific date in even-numbered years.

In Scott County, Republicans from New Prague’s Precinct No. 2, Helena and Cedar Lake townships will hold their caucuses at Hill Spring Church, 200 E 280th St. Republicans from Belle Plaine Township will hold their precinct caucuses at Jordan High School, 600 Sunset Dr. in Jordan. The GOP precinct caucuses for Elko New Market and New Market Township are slated for Crossroads Church, which meets at Eagle View Elementary School, 25602 Nevada Ave. in ENM.

In Le Sueur County, the Republican precinct caucus for New Prague’s Precinct No. 1, Heidelberg, Lanesburgh and Derrynane townships will be at New Prague Middle School, 721 Central Ave. N in New Prague. Republicans in Montgomery (city) and Montgomery Township will hold their caucuses at Montgomery City Hall, 201 Ash Ave.

In Rice County, Republicans in Wheatland, Webster and Erin townships will hold their caucus at TCU Elementary School in Lonsdale, 1000 Idaho St. SW, Lonsdale.

Democrats in the New Prague portion of Scott County plus Heidelberg and Lanesburgh Township will hold their caucuses at the New Prague Library, 400 Main St. E, New Prague.

DFLers in Helena and Cedar Lake townships will hold their caucuses at Trondhjem Lutheran Church, 7525 Garfield Ave., Lonsdale. Democrats in Elko New Market and New Market Township will hold their caucuses at Lakeville South High School, 21135 Jacquard Ave., Lakeville.

Le Sueur County DFLers in Heidelberg (city) and Lanesburgh Township can attend caucuses at the New Prague Library, 400 Main St. E, New Prague. DFLers in Derrynane and Tyrone townships should attend causes at the Derrynane Township Hall, 31225 St. Thomas Rd., Le Sueur. DFLers in Montgomery (city) and Montgomery Township should attend the Montgomery Public Library, 104 Oak Ave. SE.

Additional information on the caucuses and a caucus-finder feature is available on the Minnesota Secretary of State’s website – www.sos.mn.gov

Democrats in Rice County’s Lonsdale (city), Forest, Webster and Wheatland townships will hold their caucuses at Trondhjem Lutheran Church, 7525 Garfield Ave., Lonsdale. Erin Township DFLers can attend a caucus at TCU School’s elementary school in Lonsdale.