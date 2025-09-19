Property damaged, no one hurt in fire Tuesday

In his post on Facebook, Sean McCaslin simply started by saying,” Feeling grateful” with an emoji following a fire which destroyed property at Lakeview Resort at approximately 9:54 p.m.Tuesday, Sept. 9.

McCaslin said he was in one of his two bedrooms at his residence at the campground when he heard an explosion. An individual at the campground saw the initial fire and called 911 and within minutes the Waterville Fire Department was at the scene.

McCaslin gave the local firefighters kudos for their quickness and their effective fire fighting which saved a ton of the property on the site, including McCaslin’s home.

“It could have gone much, much worse,” he said. McCaslin was in the front bedroom, thankfully not the rear bedroom, which received damage.

McCaslin said after five hours of investigation by the State Fire Marshals, they have yet to come up a cause to the fire. A second investigative crew will be looking further into the fire to see...

To see more on this story pick up the September 18, 2025 print edition of the LifeEnterprise.