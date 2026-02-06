Sale of Morristown school building on hold

Southwest Metro School District #288 is still pondering the possible purchase of the Morristown School building.

According to WEM Superintendent Mark Winter, the superintendents who are members of the the district are still discussing associate members and what the potential liability there would be if they purchase a building.

Their next step is updating a Joint Powers Agreement which would identify what the role of the associate member would be. Winter said this probably won’t take place until spring or early summer. With these late school year meetings, the 2026-2027 school year will remain as it is with...

