Schmidtkes named Dam Days Grand Marshals

When Dennis and Iny Schmidtke received the call they were selected as the 2026 Morristown Dam Days Grand Marshals they were shocked and honored.

“We are thrilled to death to be honored,” Dennis said. “We are overwhelmed and were not expecting this. Both of us find it easier to give things than to receive them.”

The couple have made their home in Morristown for more than two decades. Dennis grew up in Morristown and Iny grew up in Faribault. They ended up meeting at the Morristown American Legion many years ago while Iny was bartending part-time. They have been married for 15 years and been together for more than 25 years.

Between the two they have five children, seven grandchildren, and six great-grandchildren.

Now the two have become figureheads in the Legion, both holding many offices within the Legion and Auxiliary. Dennis is current...

To see more on this story pick up the May 28, 2026 print edition of the LifeEnterprise.