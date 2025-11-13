Sherlock Holmes performance set for this weekend

For the past two weeks, a talented group of WEM actors have been rehearsing for their performance of Sherlock Holmes.

The WEM Fall Play will be performed Friday, Nov. 14 and Saturday, Nov. 15 at 7 p.m. in the newly remodeled auditorium in the high school in Waterville.

Fifteen students will be taking to the stage and almost all of them will be performing more than one role.

According to play director, Andy Velishek of Child’s Play Theatre, the play will feature Ryley Henning as Sherlock Holmes, Leah Meschke as Sid Prince, Sophia Harvey as Forman, Jaelyn Wilmes as Madge Larrabee, Abby Crosby as JamesLarrabee, Lacey Reysack as Teresa, Natalie Elness as Alice Faulkner, and Madalynn Hackney as Mrs. Bassick.

Other cast members include Laney Paulson was Newsboy 1, Halle Anderson as Newsboy 2, Isabelle Bauer as Flower Woman, Jerimy Little-Bohlman as Moriarty, Emma O’Brien as Joan, Janessa Wilmes as Matchgirl, and Kayla Bronk as Dr. Watson.

The play synopsis - Alice Faulkner has letters written by a dead girl that will cause grave international problems. Moriarty wants those...

To see more on this story pick up the November 13, 2025 print edition of the LifeEnterprise.