Silver Lakers host more than 500 for fishing contest

More than 500 individuals took advantage of a gorgeous mid-February afternoon to take part in the North Elysian Silver Lakers Fishing Contest Sunday, Feb. 15.

According to Silver Lakers President Tyler Schnoor the event was the biggest in the 38 year history, with the amount of people and the amount of fish actually caught.

He said more than 50 fish were caught, and within seconds of the contest starting people caught fish and had them recorded. There wee many more caught but returned to the water knowing...

