Therapy dog continuing training

A new member of the Waterville Police Department is currently in the process of going through training while still be utilizing by the department.

Leo, a new law enforcement therapy dog, is currently in the middle of his training which is being provided by Soldier’s 6, a non-profit based in Inver Grove Heights.

Waterville Chief of Police Bob Petrasek and the Waterville Police Department have been selected by Heart of America Whoodles to receive the canine who will become part of the department. Petrasek will be the dog’s handler.

Not only will Leo be used locally, but will also provide therapy to area law enforcement agencies when possible.

Petrasek said these types of dogs are becoming more common due to mental health issues rising. He said despite not having finished his training yet, Leo has been utilized in a couple of instances within the last couple of months in Waterville.

According to April Durham, the owner/ operator of Heart of America Whoodles, Leo will receive hundreds...

