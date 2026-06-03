Three vie for Miss Waterville crown

The 61st Annual Waterville Bullhead Days Celebration will begin with the coronation of Miss Waterville 2026 on Friday, June 5 at 7 p.m. in the Waterville Fire Hall. Admission is five dollars for this 69th Miss Waterville and Junior Miss Pageant.

Miss Waterville 2025 Kayla Bronk and her attendants Abby Crosby, Alenka Jans, and Jaelyn Wilmes will preside over their last pageant.

The candidate who is crowned Miss Waterville, along with the two Princesses, will represent the community of Waterville by participating in area parades and celebrations, attending area pageants throughout the next 12 months.

The Miss Waterville Royalty will start their reign by participating in the many events throughout the weekend culminating with the Grand Parade Sunday, June 7 at 1 p.m. and the...

To see more on this story pick up the June 4, 2026 LifeEnterprise paper.