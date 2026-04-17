Three WEM students receive spotlight awards

The annual MSHSL 2A North Sections competition for the Visual Arts took place over the course of two days last week. Each school is limited to a maximum of 18 entries over 12 different art categories. No school is allowed to have more than six entries in a single category. And, no student may enter more than one piece in a single category; but students may compete in more than one category.

120 pieces of art created by high school students from 10 area schools were displayed in the TriCity United high school gym on April 7th. That morning, in a private showing, two teams of judges walked the space completing scoring forms on each piece and its attached artist statement. Score sheets include written feedback from the judges.

To see more on this story pick up the April 16, 2026 print edition of the LifeEnterprise paper.