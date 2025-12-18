LifeEnterprise News 18 December 2025

Tim Boese named MVP Morristown Fire wins first Floor Hockey title

The champions from Morristown Fire Department: Kneeling, left to right: Kyle Morris, Tim Boese, and Mike O’Rourke. Back row, left to right: Steve Nordmeier, Cole Long, Kyle Green, Todd Schmidtke, Matt Rossow, Joe Caldwell, Austin Schulz, Terry Meschke, and Matt Barron. (Rachel Androli photo)

Jay Schneider, lrlife@frontiernet.net

Led by Most Valuable Player Tim Boese, the Morristown fire Department not only won their first game, but their first championship in the 3rd Annual Fire Fighter Floor Hockey Fundraiser.

The event was held Saturday, Dec. 13 at the WEM High School gymnasium.

Through the first two years, the Morristown Dept. was winless in four games.

This year they turned the tables on the other three teams from Elysian, Kilkenny, and Waterville, winning their first championship.

In the opener, Morristown defeated Waterville, 3-2. In the other semifinal game, Elysian returned to the championship for the third straight year with a 5-0 win over Kilkenny.

Approximately 75 toys and more than $2,600 in cash were donated, with all proceeds going to Toys For Tots in Le Sueur, Blue Earth, Nicollet, and Waseca Counties.

In the title match, Boese scored both of his team’s goals, including the winner with 36 seconds to play in a 2-1 win over Elysian. Boese finished the tournament with...

