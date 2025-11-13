Two local veterans honored with Quilts of Honor

Two Elysian Legion members received outstanding recognition when they were presented with the Quilt of Honor during the Veteran’s Day Ceremony held Tuesday, Nov. 11 at the WEM High School.

Receiving the honors were Ron Berndt and Ron Gregor.

"American Legion Quilts of Honor" refers to the practice of American Legion posts collaborating with the Quilts of Valor Foundation or Quilts of Honor to present handmade quilts to veterans as a tangible expression of gratitude for their service. The presentation of these quilts, which are stitched with "love, prayers and healing thoughts," is a way to thank service members and veterans for their sacrifice and valor.

The quilts are a token of appreciation for both active service members and veterans who have been impacted by war, providing a tangible message of "thank you" and comfort.

These are handmade quilts, with each one...

