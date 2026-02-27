Two long-time WEM employees to retire

The WEM Board of Education accepted the retirement letters of two long-time school district employees.

Jeff Boran, Activities Administrator/Community Education Director and Thomas Walker, High School Spanish and Social Studies Teacher, will be be retiring following this school year.

Boran submitted this letter to the WEM Board:

For the past 37 years it has been my privilege to work alongside excellent colleagues, administrators, members of the WEM Board of Education, teachers, coaches, custodial, transportation, and clerical and support staff.

I have worked as a teacher, coach, and administrator and have always strived to create positive opportunities for kids.

With the support of WEM, I have also been able to serve on many local, conference, Region, and State committees and boards so that WEM had representation and in helping develop respect for the Waterville-Elysian-Morristown communities and school district and activities.

There are so many people to thank by name. For Jill and I, WEM is home. As a coach, I often said. “success is not a destination but a journey.” Thank you to everyone who has even a very small part in my journey.

Boran will finish his WEM career June 30, 2026.

Walker submitted this letter to the WEM Board:..

To see more on this story pick up the February 26, 2026 print edition of the LifeEnterprise.