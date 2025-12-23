Waterville budget and levy increase approved

The Waterville City Council approved the 2026 proposed budget and levy during their regular meeting Tuesday, Dec. 2.

The levy will see an increase of $186,442 which is an increase of 15 percent over the 2025 levy. Last year the city levy increased $118,108, which was an increase of 10.5 percent. The levy covers all city departments and debt service, but does not include the water and sewer departments.

According to City Administrator Teresa Hill, the proposed levy increase of 15 percent is only 12 percent with added taxable value included in the taxpayer statements.

The total levy is $1,429,391. Approximately $1.226 million of these dollars are in the general fund. Other categories include $15,000 for the library (same as last year), $12,879 for capital improvement ($5,000+ decrease from last year), $33,277 for 2019 equipment lease ($5,000+ less than last year), $50,912 for 2023 General Obligation Equipment Certificate ($400 less than last year), and $90,792 in General Obligation Capital Improvement Plan Funding (more than $6,000 less than last year).

The largest revenue funds include $1,226 million from property taxes and $583,780 from State Aid.

Water and sewer funds are not supported by the levy. More than $371,000 is budgeted to be collected from water use fees and $690,370 in sewer collection fees. Some of the largest expenses listed on the 2026 budget include...

