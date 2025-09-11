Waterville football field named “Jon Bakken Field’

The unveiling of “Jon Bakken Field" in Waterville took place Friday, Sept. 5 before the WEM football game against Lewiston-Altura.

`Family, friends, and fans of football were in attendance to see the naming of the Waterville football field after long-time Buccaneer football coach and educator Jon Bakken.

Bakken, along with his wife Mary and daughters Megan and Kirstin, took to the field while WEM Activities Director Jeff Boran presented some of Coach Bakken's many accomplishments, talked about his love of the game, and he noted Bakken for his leadership and dedication over nearly 40 years.

Activities Director

Jeff Boran Thank you all for being here on this truly special day for WEM Buccaneer Football. Prior to this evening's FB game, we are taking a few moments to not only dedicate this field, but also to honor the legacy of a man whose impact on this community goes beyond the game itself.

Now in his 35th year as a Buccaneer Coach (31 as the Head Coach) Jon Bakken has not only been a coach but also a mentor, leader, role model and friend to countless students, athletes, fellow coaches and families.

His commitment to excellence was never about wins and losses, but about character, hard work, discipline and above all fun!. Characteristics of Jon Bakken coached teams were toughness and preparedness. Opposing coaches often commented that whenever you play teams coached by Jon Bakken, you better be prepared to play a full game.

Something else opposing coaches would note: Is win or lose, Jon addressed you after each game the same way. He truly loves the game of football, loves coaching the game, competing against...

