Willis Lake near Elysian to be lowered for habitat improvements

The Minnesota Department of Natural Resources will begin lowering water levels on Willis Lake in Waseca County, prompted by a decline in wildlife use and habitat quality.

Willis Lake is a 116-acre shallow lake located in Waseca County. Because of its importance to resident and migratory wildlife, Willis Lake was designated as a wildlife lake in 2001. It is one of only 61 such lakes in the state. This designation allows DNR staff to manage water levels through temporary drawdowns to address factors that affect water and habitat quality.

Plans are to gradually draw down water levels about 3 feet this spring...

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