Youth bowlers competed for $12,000 in scholarships

The 7th Annual Hoot Lanes Jr. League Scholarship Tournament was held on Sunday, March 21, 2026 and this one was bigger than ever.

This tournament is limited to bowlers that bowl in the Hoot Lanes Jr. League. 34 bowlers participated in the tournament which is the most in the seven-year history.

The event was another enormous success. The tourney awarded $12,000 in scholarships for the tournament which is also the most money ever donated.

There was also a $300 random draw by the Bowl4Life Scholarship Foundation and the winner of this scholarship was Mason Waugh.

With this large amount of scholarship funds available, everyone earned a scholarship. There were also door prizes donated and drawn for.

Casey Van Houdt spearheaded the raising of funds for the tournament. The bowlers and parents also helped raise funds. The scholarships awarded will be placed in SMART (Scholar...

To see more on this story pick up the March 26, 2026 print edition of the LifeEnterprise.