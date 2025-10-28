Delores Donna Berndt, 92

Delores Donna Berndt, age 92, of Waterville, formerly of Hankinson and Fargo, North Dakota, beloved mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother, our GG, peacefully entered into her heavenly reward at Traditions Living Center in Waterville on the evening of Saturday, October 25, 2025.

Delores was born in Richland County near Mantador, North Dakota on August 3, 1933, the only child of Arthur and Elsie (Polfuss) Roeder. She attended elementary school in that area and graduated from Hankinson High School in 1951. She married Daniel J. Berndt on September 7, 1952, at St. John Lutheran Church in Belford Township, Richland County, ND. Daniel and Delores lived on the Berndt family farm for 45 years raising cattle, hogs, chickens, and always a large garden. They were vital members of Immanuel Lutheran Church of rural Lidgerwood, ND. To this union two daughters were born – Brenda Berndt Langerud and Gloria Berndt Satterfield. In 1997 Daniel and Delores moved to Fargo, ND where they become active members of Immanuel Lutheran Church on North Broadway. Daniel passed away in 2006. Delores remained involved in their church along with local food pantries and the Ronald McDonald house. In 2018, Delores moved to Devils Lake, ND to live with Phil and Brenda, and later, upon their retirement, to Waterville, MN. She greatly enjoyed being closer to her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. She liked to sit on the deck and watch lake activities on Lake Tetonka along with the squirrels in the yard. Delores will be remembered for her hospitality when living on the family farm. Her cheerful smile, her laughter, the numerous quilts and sets of embroidered dish towels she made for friends and relatives, her proficiency at jigsaw puzzles, and her love of soap operas, westerns, and Wheel of Fortune will not be forgotten. Her greatest joy, though, came from spending time with family and friends including family in Kansas and Oklahoma. Delores had a knack for remembering every birthday, anniversary, or celebration in the lives of her family and friends and she never failed to send a card.

Delores is survived by her daughters, Brenda (Phil) Langerud of Waterville and Gloria (Jim) Satterfield of Drumright, OK; grandchildren Justin (Katie) Langerud of Rosemount, MN, Brandon (Whitney) Langerud of Olathe, KS, Elsie (Heyward) Manning of Fort Worth, TX, and Daniel Satterfield of Drumright, OK; and great-grandchildren Mason, Hayden, and Samson Langerud of Rosemount, MN, and Grayson, Lincoln, Hallie, and Dawson Langerud of Olathe, KS.

Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. on Monday, November 3, 2025, at Trinity Lutheran Church in Waterville, with Rev. David Mumme officiating. Visitation will be held for one hour prior to the service at the church. Interment will take place at Pleasant View Cemetery in Lidgerwood, North Dakota on Tuesday, November 4, 2025, at 1 p.m. Dennis-Steffel-Omtvedt Funeral and Cremation Services in Waterville is handling the arrangements.

