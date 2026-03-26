Eloise Emily (Pierson) Zellmer, 89, of rural Waterville, passed away peacefully on March 21, 2026, surrounded by her family.

Born January 6, 1937, at home in rural Lewisville to Nels and Anne (Sanders) Pierson, Eloise was raised on a farm near Butterfield, where she developed a deep love for family, faith, and hard work. She was baptized and confirmed at First Lutheran Church in Butterfield, choosing Philippians 4:13 as her guiding verse. She graduated from Butterfield High School in 1954 and attended Mankato State University.

A dance at the Kato Ballroom led her to the love of her life, Leo Zellmer. They were married June 21, 1958, and built their life together on a farm in rural Waterville, raising their three children, Tammi, Randy, and Trudi. Eloise was active on the farm, in her church as a Sunday School teacher and volunteer, and in the community as a 4-H leader.

Her greatest joy was her family. She rarely missed her grandchildren’s activities and cherished hosting “cousin camp” each summer. She also loved traveling to Duluth and later proudly answered to “GiGi” from her great-grandchildren.

In her final year at Cokato Charitable Trust, Eloise enjoyed music, visits, and daily time with her daughter Tammi. She remained devoted to her faith, daily devotions, and the simple routines that brought her joy.

She is survived by her children, Tammi (Duane) Dahlman of Cokato, Randy (Kay) Zellmer of Blooming Prairie, and Trudi (Kevin) Schaefer of Cleveland; seven grandchildren; eleven great-grandchildren; sisters Ruby Ekstrom and Vivian Blomgren; sister-in-law Dorothy Zellmer; and many nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Leo; her parents; siblings Nels and Leland Pierson and Beverly Ahern; and several sisters and brothers-in-law.

A funeral service will be held Friday, April 10, at 11 a.m. at St. Peter’s Bell Lutheran Church in Le Sueur County, with visitation beginning at 9:30 a.m. Interment will follow at St. Peter’s Lutheran Cemetery.

Eloise will be remembered for her steady faith, her love of family, and the quiet, meaningful way she lived her life.

In lieu of flowers, memorials are preferred to St. Peter's Bell Lutheran Church in rural Waterville.