Harlan Kurt "Haggy" Hagberg , 66

Harlan Kurt "Haggy" Hagberg , age 66, passed away on May 9, 2026, at his home in Waterville. Harlan was a kind, caring, humorous, hard-working man who brought joy to those around him. He worked his entire life as a blacktopper, paver operator, and was proud to do so. He started at Alexander when he was 18 and also worked for Bituminous Roadways and ended with Nielsen’s Blacktopping. He will be deeply missed by all who knew him and loved him. His memory will live on in their hearts forever.

Visitation will take place Saturday, May 16 from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m. at the Holy Redeemer Catholic Church in Montgomery and the service will follow at 11 a.m. A lunch will be served at the church following the service.