Linda Kay Fitts (née Jacobs), 75, of Excelsior, passed away on April 29, 2026.

Linda was born March 8, 1951, in Faribault, Minnesota, to Eleanor (Vohnoutka) and Clifford Jacobs. She graduated from Waterville-Elysian High School in 1969 and from Winona State University in 1973 with a B.S. in Medical Technology. After earning her Specialty in Blood Bank certification in 1976, Linda worked in the blood banks of Memorial Blood Center and New York Blood Center. She later continued her work at Metropolitan Medical Center, where she taught blood banking to the next generation of medical laboratory scientists.

Linda met Dana Fitts while on a cross-country ski trip with the North Star Ski Touring Club. They were married on June 11, 1983, and had two children, Andrew and Eric. Linda and Dana raised their family in Excelsior, where they enjoyed daily walks with their dogs around Excelsior Commons.

After her children graduated from high school, Linda worked with Dana in their wholesale furniture business, managing the office, assisting customers and manufacturers, and attending trade shows.

A nature lover and avid gardener, Linda could make anything grow. When she and Dana weren’t seen walking around Excelsior, they could be found hiking through the Minnesota Landscape Arboretum or Carver Park. She was also a gifted cook, and family and friends always looked forward to the dinners she hosted.

Linda will be remembered for her strong faith in God and her love for her children, nieces, and nephews. She was known for her kindness, her bubbly and fun personality, and her gentleness, joy, and generosity.

Linda was preceded in death by her parents and her parents-in-law, Richard and Nancy Fitts. She is survived by her husband, Dana; her children, Andrew (Excelsior) and Eric (Rose Langsjoen, Dallas, Texas); her brothers, Steven (Jeanne) Jacobs and Mark (Nikki) Jacobs; her sisters-in-law, Cynthia (Ted) Hesson and Deb (Jeff) Kaufmann; her brother-in-law, Charlie (Claire) Fitts; and many nieces, nephews, grandnieces, and grandnephews.

A memorial mass will be held Thursday, May 28, 2026, at 11 a.m. at St. John the Baptist Catholic Church, 680 Mill Street, Excelsior, MN. Visitation will begin at 10 a.m. at the church.

Memorials preferred to the Minnesota Landscape Arboretum.

Huber Funeral & Cremation Services - Excelsior Chapel 952-474-9595

www.huberfunerals.com