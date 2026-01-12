Linda Marie Weaver, 77

Linda Marie Weaver, age 77, of Kilkenny, passed away on Wednesday, January 7, 2026, at Regions Hospital in St. Paul after a brief illness.

Linda was born on June 6, 1948, in Faribault, Minnesota, the fourth daughter of Anthony and Regina (Hager) Weaver. She attended Waterville High School and graduated with the Class of 1968. Throughout her life, Linda worked various jobs in the Waterville and Elysian communities. She was a proud member of the Women’s Legion Auxiliary for over 30 years.

Linda enjoyed crocheting and listening to classic country music. In her later years, she remained active by participating in activities at the nursing home in Stillwater. Her favorite color was purple.

She is survived by three nephews, two nieces, several great-nieces and -nephews, and many friends. She was preceded in death by her parents and three sisters: Germaine Morsching, Patricia Kostelnik, and Antoinette Weaver.

A Gathering of Family and Friends will be held on Friday, January 16, 2026, from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. at the Waterville Chapel of Dennis-Steffel-Omtvedt Funeral and Cremation Service, with sharing and prayers at 2:30 p.m. Interment will be at Calvary Cemetery in Kilkenny.

