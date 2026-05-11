Loren “Curly” Joseph Schwartz, 67

Loren “Curly” Joseph Schwartz, age 67, of Elysian, died at his home on the evening of Thursday, May 7, 2026, following a difficult but brave battle with cancer.

Curly was born in Mankato on January 16, 1959, to parents Vernon and Loretta (Hager) Schwartz. He attended school in Waterville and graduated with the class of 1977. On September 20, 1980, he was united in marriage to Arlene Morsching in Elysian. Curly was in the construction and heavy equipment industry all his life. He began at Hogensen Construction, working in Minneapolis, North Dakota, South Dakota, and Iowa, then later at Vlasak Trucking and Carstensen Trucking, and finished his career by working 26 years for James Brothers Construction where he made many lasting friends. He was a member of the Silver Lake Sportsman’s Club for 36 years, and he enjoyed fishing, hunting, and camping with friends and family.

Curly is survived by his wife of 45 years, Arlene Schwartz of Elysian; two daughters, Stephanie (Justin) Wenker of Waterville, and Lindsay Schwartz of Wells; three grandchildren, Paxton, Sutton, and Vada Wenker; one sister, Linda (Marshall) Nelson of Waseca; and many nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by both of his parents; a granddaughter, Faith Wenker; and a sister, Christine “Chris” Schultz.

A public visitation was held at the Waterville Chapel of Dennis-Steffel-Omtvedt Funeral and Cremation Services on Wednesday, May 13, 2026, from 4-7 p.m. A private interment service will be held at Cedar Hill Cemetery in Elysian.

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