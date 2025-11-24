Mark Jeffery Paulson, 69

Mark Jeffery Paulson, age 69, of rural Waseca, passed away on November 19, 2025, at the Mayo Clinic Health Systems in Mankato following a lifelong battle with muscular dystrophy.

Born on September 13, 1956, in Waseca, Mark was the son of Robert Olaf Paulson and Ruth Eleanor (Hagen) Paulson. He attended Waseca Public Schools and graduated in 1975. After completing high school, Mark pursued an electronics degree with computer programming at Mankato Area Vocational-Technical Institute.

Mark grew up on his parents’ farm in rural Waseca, where he enjoyed helping with farm chores. He loved playing softball with his siblings and neighborhood kids. Mark attended North Waseca Lutheran Church and was confirmed in 1972. Camping in the woods near his home with friends was one of his favorite activities. He was a member of the Palmer Sunbeams 4-H club and took pride in exhibiting his projects at the Waseca County Fair. Mark also enjoyed owning and driving classic cars.

After graduating from Mankato Area Vocational-Technical Institute, Mark moved to Woodbury, where he began working for the State of Minnesota Department of Transportation in the IT department. Later in life, Mark returned to rural Waseca and retired in 2005.

Mark is survived by his siblings: Susan (Robert) Elwood of Cresco, IA; Dale (Connie) Paulson of Elysian; Gary (Barbara) Paulson of Waseca; Pamela Frohn of Waseca; and his caregiver of 11 years, Sarah Marzinske of Alma City. He was preceded in death by his parents, two nephews, Lee Paulson and David Elwood, one sister-in-law, Debra Paulson, one great-nephew, Zachary Paulson, and one great-niece, Alicia Paulson.

Visitation was held at the Waterville Chapel of Dennis-Steffel-Omtvedt Funeral and Cremation Service on Saturday, November 22, 2025 from 2-3:30 p.m. Graveside services following visitation on Saturday at North Waseca Lutheran Church.