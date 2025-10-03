Mary Jane Gregor, 66

Mary Jane Gregor, age 66, of Elysian died on Thursday, October 2, 2025, at Mayo Clinic Health System in Mankato.

Born on April 9, 1959, in Faribault, Minnesota, she was the daughter of Ernest and Myrtle (Schwartz) Gregor. Mary graduated from Waseca High School in 1977. Early in her working life, she delivered the Waseca County News and Shopper, but her true calling was in caregiving. She spent the majority of her career at the Waterville Good Samaritan Center as a dedicated caregiver and TMA, offering compassionate care and comfort to countless residents. When the center closed, she continued her work at Nu Horizons in Elysian and most recently Whispering Creek in Janesville.

Outside of work, Mary enjoyed flower gardening, reading, crafts, and attending craft shows. She also loved to travel - especially trips to the mountains. Mary especially loved her two beloved cats, Bert and Peanut. She was member of Holy Trinity Catholic Church and the CCW.

She is survived by her sisters, Marilyn (Neil) Deden of Northfield, Donna Atherton of Kasson, Bev (Reggie) Muellerleile of Elysian, Karen (Denny) Hoy of Janesville; brothers, Dennis Gregor of Morristown, Jim (Vicki) Gregor of Waterville, and Jeff Gregor of Janesville; and many nieces, nephews, and great nieces and nephews. Mary was preceded in death by her parents; brother-in-law, Doug Atherton; and niece, Kelly Muellerleile.

Funeral services will be held on Saturday, October 11, 2025, at 11:00 a.m. at Holy Trinity Catholic Church in Waterville. Visitation will be held on Saturday from 9:00 a.m. until the time of services at the church. Burial will follow at Calvary Cemetery in Waterville.