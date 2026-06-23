Life is a Gift. That Gift is comprised of a body endowed with an immortal soul made to the image and likeness of God’s Spirit of Love. That Spirit must eventually return to its source. Pat’s spirit has been called to return June 21, 2026. While her spirit has entered a new life, its share of God’s Love remains as a legacy to dwell among her family, friends, colleagues, and all other beneficiaries to use as synergy for their own respective share of God’s Love.

Pat Wesley was the seventh of eight children of Peter and Rose (Maier) Janson, born August 21, 1935, in Waseca, Minnesota. She grew up in Janesville, MN, until 1947, at which time the family moved to Albert Lea, MN. Pat graduated from Albert Lea High School in 1953. She then attended Mankato State College earning a two-year teaching certificate initially and then earning a bachelor’s degree in education at a later time. Pat taught in the Bloomington School system from September 1955 until June 1957 and resumed in the Waterville Elysian system in 1960 when Pat and Will moved to Waterville, MN.

Pat was united in marriage to J. Willis Wesley September 22, 1956, at St. Thomas the Apostle Catholic Church in Minneapolis, MN. Pat and Will have five children, Terry (Cindy), Sandy (Don) Fixelle, Thomas, Alison, Kara (Nick) Nystrom, two grandchildren, Joshua Fixelle and Ashley (Cody) Middelkamp, four Middelkamp great-grandchildren, Astrid, Leif, Magni, and Soren.

Pat enjoyed being a full-time mom for her children. She enjoyed quilting, embroidering, golfing, and playing bridge. She was a member of Holy Trinity Catholic Church, Waterville, MN.

She is survived by her husband, children Terry (Cindy), Sandy Fixelle, Tom, and Kara (Nick) Nystrom, two grandchildren, four great-grandchildren, and many nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her daughter Alison, parents, brothers Alfred (Mary), Adrian (Viola), William (Gail) and John, sisters Rose (Charles) Hummer, Helen (Lindy) Davis, and Joan, and son-in-law Donald Fixelle.

Mass of Christian Burial will be at 11 a.m. on Tuesday, June 30, 2026, at Holy Trinity Catholic Church in Waterville. Visitation will be held one hour prior to the service at the church. Burial will follow at Calvary Cemetery in Waterville.

In lieu of flowers, memorials preferred.

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