Rene Erwin Greenwald, 82

Rene Erwin Greenwald, age 82, of Waterville, passed away on Saturday, April 11, 2026, at Mayo Clinic Health System in Mankato from heart failure.

Funeral Service will be held at 11 a.m. on Friday, June 19, 2026, at Waterville Evangelical United Methodist Church with Pastor Kathy King and Pastor Dean Wolf officiating. Visitation will begin at 9 a.m. and continue until the time of service at the church on Friday.

Rene was passionate about his time volunteering for 4-H. Memorial donations will be used toward supporting local 4-H programs and the Le Sueur County Fair.

DSOFuneral.com.